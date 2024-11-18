Kate Middleton, Prince William suffer terrifying security breach

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton reportedly suffered a terrifying security breach at Windsor Castle estate as the royal couple were sleeping with their three children at Adelaide Cottage.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the masked intruders allegedly smashed down a barrier and scaled a six-foot fence to get access to the Windsor Castle estate as the future king and queen slept in their cottage just a stone's throw away.

The miscreants allegedly broke into the estate during the night to steal farm vehicles before driving off in a pick-up truck and on a quad bike that had been stored in a barn last month.

The report further claims, King Charles and Queen Camilla were not at the residence at the time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were believed to be sleeping at nearby Adelaide Cottage with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise.

The publication also claimed that the incident took place after armed officers were removed from the public entrances to Windsor Castle.