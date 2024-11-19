Prince Harry sends message of love to Royal family in new statement

Prince Harry seemingly sent a message of love and “healing” to the Royal family amid rumours that the Duke of Sussex is desperate to celebrate Christmas with King Charles.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, emphasized on the importance of "family healing" as he attended the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver, promoting the Invictus Games.

The Duke, who attended the event without Meghan Markle, spoke on the sidelines ahead of the game and highlighted the Invictus Games' 10-year anniversary, while speaking of "family healing."

Speaking with TSN, the son of King Charles and late Princess Diana said, “It’s our 10-year anniversary this year, which is really exciting. The Invictus movement started back in 2014.”

"It’s a sporting platform used for the rehabilitation and support for wounded soldiers, serving and veterans,” he added. "We have 25 nations, growing all the time.”

"It’s really an opportunity for the individuals themselves and their families to heal and rehabilitate," father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet said, seemingly sending a message to King Charles, Prince William and the rest of his family members.

This comes amid reports the Duke wants to spend Christmas at the Sandringham with his cancer-stricken dad and the rest of the Royal family.

However, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, does not want to be with Harry's family this festive season and has plans to mark the occasion at their California home.