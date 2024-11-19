 
Shahid Aslam gets picked as Pakistan batting coach

PCB spokesperson says soon spin bowling coach will also be appointed for Pakistan

Abdul Majid Bhatti
November 19, 2024

Shahid Aslam at the National Cricket Academy. — LinkedIn/File
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shahid Aslam, former first-class cricketer, as the Pakistan men cricket team’s batting coach just few days ahead of the Zimbabwe tour.

The PCB spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed Aslam will serve as the full-time batting coach with the national squad.

Moreover, the spokesperson said soon spin bowling coach would also be appointed for Pakistan as the board management was on the hunt for one.

The development has come as Pakistan are reeling from more dismal than prideful performances in cricket. The recently-concluded T20 international series against Australia, that Pakistan lost 3-0, has particularly been hurtful for its memories are freshly etched into minds.

Earlier, sources privy to the development said newly-appointed interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed had recommended Aslam for the post.

Aslam has spent a number of years working as a support staff member for the Green Shirts. The white-ball tour of Zimbabwe will be his first assignment, before a full-fledged tour of South Africa.

The first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on November 24 (Sunday).

Pakistan's ODI Squad for Zimbabwe: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan’s Zimbabwe itinerary

November 24: First ODI, Bulawayo

November 26: Second ODI, Bulawayo

November 28: Third ODI, Bulawayo

December 1: First T20I, Bulawayo

December 3: Second T20I, Bulawayo

December 5: Third T20I, Bulawayo

