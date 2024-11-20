Lily Allen reveals why she cant enjoy: 'half an hour later I feel guilty'

Lily Allen just made an admission about her guilty pleasure.

The 39-year-old British singer and actress made a candid confession over how her guilty pleasure is leaving her kids behind at home when she travels for work.

During her appearance on the Miss Me? podcast hosted by her longtime pal Miquita Oliver, the Hard Out Here hitmaker mentioned how her daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11, live with her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, in America.

When asked about her guilty pleasures, Allen mentioned how she enjoys leaving her children in New York while she visits her native London, the Smile songstress did admit how she is later overcome with the feelings of guilt and shame.

“Oh yeah, because it is pleasurable?” Miquita stated after Allen gave her answer.

“Sometimes when I've been in New York with the kids for a month and David hasn't been around and I know I've got a trip planned somewhere I'll get out of the door and just, "ahhhhh,"' she added while mimicking a sigh of relief.

Allen continued, “But then I'll get out the door and half an hour later I feel guilty.”

“Not even half an hour, 20 minutes, maybe 10, maybe five, maybe as soon as I walk across the threshold, I'm enjoying myself but I feel guilt,” she further told her friend and host.