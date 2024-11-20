Liam Payne receives tear-jerking tribute from son, parents at funeral

Liam Payne’s son, Bear, just paid an emotional tribute to his dad at his funeral.

A very sentimental memorial for the One Direction was left by his only son, that also inspired further moving scenes at the singer’s service that was held on November 20, 2024.

For context, The X Factor star, who shot to stardom with his boyband alongside, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, has been laid to rest today in a funeral followed by his death last month.

As per The Mirror, Payne’s body arrived to the church, in a white-horse drawn procession with floral tributes displayed by his coffin.

With his family members and friends being in attendance to say their final goodbyes to the For You singer, one of the tributes left for Payne, was by his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with Cheryl Cole.

One of the displays that was made out of white roses, spelling the word “Daddy” left beside the church graveyard during the funeral was the one from the late star’s young son.

While another floral tribute, spelled the word “son” from red roses, dedicated to Payne by his parents.

The outlet reported that there was silence as father, Geoff and mother, Karen, came out of the vehicle to mark their attendance at their son’s funeral.

Other people in attendance were Liam Payne’s One Direction band mates as well as music mogul, Simon Cowell.