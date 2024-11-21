Cher unveils 'juicy new love triangle' amid marriage to Greg Allman

Cher just revealed how Gregg Allman broke up with her.

Taylor Swift’s messy break-ups, the Angelina-Brad long going divorce battle and now comes the Goddess of pop, who received the news of Allman breaking up with her through a note.

On November 19, the Believe singer released her book, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, revealing the inside details of her marriage to Allman and how he had a problem with Cher working with ex-husband, Sonny Bono.

She recalled that before her new show, Sonny & Cher show was set to air, the Strong Enough crooner found out that she was pregnant over which Allman refused to see her as he was upset over how "a juicy new love triangle" was being created between the trio because of the new show Cher had with Bono.

The note that Cher found from Allman, read, " I have two choices — go back to Macon and be heartbroken and lonely, or stay here and be made a fool of, the latter of which I just can’t do because I’m a man, and a damn good one.” He also added that he wished he could "live with being a fool."

For the unversed, Cher married Greg Allman, in 1975, only a few days after her divorce with Sonny Bono. Nine days later, the pop star filed to end her marriage to Allman, however the pair reconciled and remained married until their final split in 1979.