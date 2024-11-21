Prince Harry shows ‘relaxed' side when Meghan Markle is away: Here's Why

Prince Harry is a much relaxed person in his engagements sans Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who went to Vancouver this week for an Invictus Games this week, showcased a freer side of himself and Meghan stayed at home in California.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren Stanton shares: "Attending alone, we always tend to see the best of Harry when he’s appearing solo.

"Harry absolutely comes into his own. He’s got this massive smile, he’s beaming from ear to ear, portraying his enjoyment and his happiness.

"We know this is authentic and a genuine emotion from him. His whole face is engaged, the crow’s feet at the side of the eyes are there."

Speaking of Harry’s demeanor with Meghan, he said: "There’s nothing fake about his expression here. There’s a high degree of animation, with him appearing to do a fist bump to someone in the crowd.

"He’s completely relaxed and focused on what needs to be done. He can focus on being himself and on interacting with those around him."

said: "With Meghan, his attention is always on her during their joint engagements, making sure that she is OK. Here, we tend to see more of his protective nature than his individual emotion as he puts Meghan’s feelings above his own.