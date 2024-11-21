Selena Gomez reveals 'biggest challenge' she faces as actress

Selena Gomez has revealed the "biggest challenge" she still faces as an actress.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old singer said that she still has to fight "to get into audition rooms" and prove herself.

"If they think I'm too young for a part, or whatever the case may be, we use a tactic where we don't tell them it's me auditioning so that they just have to accept me auditioning," said Selena.

The Only Murders in the Building actress further shared that she faced rejections for being "too young" and well-known.

"But I'm not angry, it's the position I have and it's OK," said the Rare Beauty founder. "It just means I'm going to continue to do things that are hopefully compelling and different."

“I’ll sometimes send in a tape when they don’t know it’s me, or if it’s in person, my managers will just say, ‘oh, we have a client that’ll have a read’, and most of the time, they’ll go, ‘OK’,” said the Disney alum.

For those unversed, Selena is currently enjoying the success of her new movie Emilia Perez. The musical crime comedy was released in cinemas on August 21, 2024.