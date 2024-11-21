Selena Gomez spotted out on date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stepped out for a date night on Wednesday night, November 20.

As reported by Just Jared, the couple was spotted in West Hollywood, California, leaving San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date.

For the night, the 32-year-old singer opted for a black velvet jacket which she wore with a black top and paired with it with jeans.

Meanwhile her 36-year-old music producer boyfriend sported a multi-colored shirt and maroon pants.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco has been dating since July 2023

Their date night comes few hours after Blanco revealed the insights of his first date with Gomez.

During his appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch Stream, he revealed, “She (Gomez) asked me out. It was crazy; it was crazy.”

Shedding light onto the details, he quipped that the Love You Like Love Song hitmaker “literally asked” him when they were just chatting, as she casually threw a question, "You wanna get dinner?" And I went to the dinner, and I had no idea.”

The host then asked if Blanco was "nervous", to which he replied, “No, 'cause I've been friends with her for years. We've been friends for like 10 years plus, maybe 15. I met her when she was like a friend. I met her when she was so much younger.”

The couple, who began dating in July 2023, went public in December last year.