Anne Hathaway set to star in major new project

Anne Hathaway is said to star in Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming feature 'Verity' with Micheal Showalter

November 21, 2024

Anne Hathaway and director Micheal Showalter are teaming up once again for Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming feature Verity.

According to Deadline, Hathaway will star in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s No.1 New York Times bestseller, with Showalter directing.

Moreover, Nick Antosco penned the latest script, building on earlier drafts by Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, and Will Honley & April Maguire.

Additionally, the story centers on Lowen Asleigh, a struggling writer who accepts a job to finish a bestselling thriller series for Verity Crawford (Hathaway), a celebrated author incapacitated by a mysterious accident.

As per the publication, as Lowen delves deeper into the Crawford family’s opulent estate, she uncovers a chilling, unfinished manuscript containing dark secrets about Verity’s past.

Furthermore, the suspense narrative leaves Lowen questioning whether the manuscript is fiction or an ominous warning.

Producers for the project include Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund of Eat the Cat, Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal Productions, Hathaway’s Somewhere Pictures, Colleen Hoover’s Heartbones Entertainment, and Stacey Sher of Shiny Penny.

With the Verity, the acclaimed duo of Hathaway and Showalter promises to deliver another compelling cinematic experience. 

