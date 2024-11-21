Prince Harry's special Christmas plans confirmed

 
November 21, 2024

Prince Harry’s plans for Christmas have finally been revealed.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Harry will connect with members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity supporting children who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces, this christmas.

The outlet confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will host a video call to wish members Merry Christmas.

Earlier Daily Express shared an email submitted to Scotty’s members that revealed Harry’s plans of call.

As quoted by the outlet, the email read, “Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas.”

“He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them. This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!” it further stated.

Additionally, the outlet shared that Harry will also answer questions and “five lucky members will help run the session and interact directly with the Duke.”

