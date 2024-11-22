Brianna LaPaglia dishes on hours-long calls with Zach Bryan's ex-wife

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia revealed that she felt “validated” after having a candid conversation with Rose Madden, the ex-wife of country music star Zach Bryan, just a month after Brianna was “blindsided” by her breakup with him.

While speaking on the BFFs Podcast, Brianna told the co-hosts Josh Richards and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy that she and Madden connected over FaceTime.

Moreover, she shared, I f***ing love her. I have never felt more seen and validated in my life.”

According to Daily Mail, despite Dave’s probing for details, Brianna declined to elaborate by stating, “That’s between me and Rose.”

Additionally, the breakup drama unfolded in October when Zach announced their split on Instagram without informing Brianna beforehand.

During an emotional YouTube video, Brianna expressed feeling “completely blindsided” by the public announcement, saying that she learned of it through the concerned messages from friends.

As per the publication, Zach has since erased much of his online history with Madden, whom he married in July 2020 before divorcing a year later.

Furthermore, Brianna and Zack’s relationship, which began in July 2023, had been publicized on her podcast and included a red-carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards in February.

Following their breakup, Brianna asked her followers to respect her privacy, acknowledging the emotional toll the split had taken, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, her newfound bond with Madden has drawn attention while they go through shared experiences with the singer-songwriter.