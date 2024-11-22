Kate Middleton to shine at key event as Royal family takes a ‘back seat'

Kate Middleton is ready to shine at the annual Together at Christmas carol concert on December 6, with the Royal family taking the back seat at the key event.



According to Royal expert Jennie Bond, members of the Royal family intentionally want the Princess of Wales to take the “center stage.”

Speaking with OK! Magazine, the expert noted that the concert will provide a confidence boost for Kate as she gradually returns to public life following cancer recovery.

“It’s one of those evenings when the rest of the royal family take a back seat,” the expert said. “This is Kate’s baby, and Kate’s night.”

She added that Prince William “always looks as if he is bursting with pride when his wife takes centre stage - which she now does with confidence.”

The event is expected to be a family affair, with Kate's loved ones, including her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to support her and celebrate her return to the public arena.

“This concert has been something for Catherine to focus on as she continues her recovery,” Jennie said. “And, just as we were told that the King’s recent tour was a real fillip for him, this concert will undoubtedly be a boost for her confidence as she slowly returns to the public arena.”

"It’s a date that many of her family, on both sides, will not want to miss. And I’m sure they will make it as big a family event as possible.

“It will also be a chance for the children to see mum back in action, looking well and happy. And that will be the best Christmas present they could hope for.”