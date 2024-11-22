Molly-Mae Hague gives sneak peek into her 'unglamorous' life after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague has gotten candid about uncovering the "unglamorous" side of her life in a new docuseries after splitting from ex-fiance Tommy Fury.

For the unversed, Molly, who shares her daughter with Tommy, split in August 2024.

The ex-couple, met on Love Island in 2019 and went on to get engaged and welcomed their daughter Bambi last year.

The former Love Island star in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, revealed that her new six-part series with Prime Video will give viewers a look into her life on a “deeper level”.

The mother-of-one also predicted that the audiences would be shocked by her “unglamorous” life.

The ex-fiancé of Tommy has promised to “keep it real” for her fans.

The U.K. reality star also revealed that reason behind saying yes to filming an unfiltered docuseries.

Molly said that after spending years building a relationship with her followers on YouTube, she wanted to further connect with her fans by sharing inside her home, career and relationships.

The series follows Molly's journey from her highly publicised breakup to juggling the launch of her clothing brand Maebe with being a mother to one-year-old daughter, Bambi.

The series will launch its first three episodes on January 17, 2025. Moreover, the final three episodes will air in Spring 2025.