Cynthia Erivo pours her heart out on friendship with ‘kindest' Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo pours out heart over friendship with ‘kindest’ Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo has poured out her heart over her friendship with Ariana Grande.

On November 22, the release day of the musical movie the Color Purple singer shared a carousel of Wicked’s pictures and expressed her emotions related to her journey of the movie in the caption on her Instagram account.

“This journey has been long and paved with bright, yellow brick,” she, who is portraying the role of Elphaba in the movie, began by writing.

At the time, the Outsider actor reflected upon the bond that she had formed with Grande while filming the fantasy movie.

Moreover, Erivo recalled the memories with the 7 Ring singer and continued, “We have laughed and cried, held hands, and walked side by side, our lives intertwined, and because of that, we were irrevocably changed for good, We gained more than a movie.”

“We gained a love letter to love, friendship, the celebration of the things that make us different, special, and beautiful, and the bravery it takes to change your mind.”

“Thank you for the gifts you have brought me,” the Hollywood star added.





Furthermore, she noted the song, “Galinda/ Glinda/Ariana Grande-Butera, I love you. You are the truest, kindest, human being. It has been an honour to share this experience of a lifetime with you.”

Before concluding, Erivo expressed gratitude to Jon M. Chu, director of the movie by writing, “Jon, my dear captain, thank you for your trust and your belief, your heart and imagination. You lead us with love and it is all over that screen.”

Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 21, 2025.