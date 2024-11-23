Meghan Markle opens up about Thanksgiving, Christmas holidays in US

Meghan Markle has revealed her Thanksgiving and Christmas plans with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet in US.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Meghan shared a rare insight into how she and her family are spending Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays this year.

Meghan told the outlet, “We’re always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun.”

Prince Harry’s sweetheart went on saying, “From my standpoint, I think part of why we wanted to make sure we had this opportunity to all be together again—so many of us—right now is that as the holidays come up, and have already begun in many regards, it brings up so much emotion for people.”

“You miss home, you miss your country, and also can find comfort in the new community that you have here,” Meghan said and added “I’m grateful that we are able to be a part of that community.”

She continued, “I love the holidays,” adding every year it gets better because of her children’s ages.

Meghan said, “At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet.

“But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”