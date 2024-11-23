Kanye West’s provocative plans to renew vows with Bianca Censori revealed

Kanye West’s provocative plans to renew his vows with Bianca Censori have been revealed.

For those unversed, the pair’s second wedding anniversary is coming up next month. The controversial rapper and Australian beauty tied the knot in December 2022.

Rumors of their separation have emerged recently. However, an insider told Radar that the 47-year-old rapper is arranging a vow renewal.

"It's no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they're solid," the source told the outlet.

The confidant further claimed that Kanye wants something risqué and shocking for the second nuptials. According to the latest reports, he wants to be half-clothed with Bianca.

"He's very much going for shock value. He's really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits," a tipster added.