SZA voices fear of 'dying alone'

SZA just revealed a fear that keeps her “nervous.”

The Kill Bill singer opened up about how she does not like to think of the disadvantages of dating someone as high profile as her, which makes her believe she won’t find a long-term partner and would most probably, die “alone.”

In a conversation with British Vogue, SZA was asked if dating has become harder for her ever since she became a celebrity, to which she said, “I try not to think about that, because I start to get nervous about dying alone and s***.”

SZA talked about how she wants to start a family with her best friend and manager, Amber Wilson, because she cannot imagine anyone else as a better "life partner."

“It’s sad. It’s like, if I don’t have a child in the next year or two, I might not. But I might have a kid any day – for real,” the All The Stars hitmaker said.

She continued, "She’s the only person that I could have a child with at this point.

“I’ll just wear her down eventually. But who else would be a life partner? [Men] come and go, like the wind. They’re insane. Mentally unwell,” SZA further mentioned.