Taylor Swift leaves fans speculating 'Reputation' announcement post mashup

Taylor Swift thrilled the Toronto's Rogers Centre crowd by performing a surprise triple-song mashup on the piano, sparking speculations among fans about her sixth studio album.

Dressed in a striking blue, white and orange gown, Swift addressed the packed stadium as she shared her thoughts, “I think about what might they like to hear and what haven’t they heard in a while. Wish me luck,” as she strummed her guitar before pausing humorously to correct herself by saying, “That’s the wrong key, so wish me more luck than that.”

According to USA Today, Swift opened with Ours from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) before seamlessly blending it with Last Great American Dynasty from Folklore, a track she last performed in Paris in April.

Moreover, the night’s real highlight came at the piano where she crafted a dramatic mashup of Cassandra from The Tortured Poets Department with Mad Woman and I Did Something Bad.

Additionally, the combination featured fiery lyrics typing themes from Folklore and Reputation, leaving fans in awe.

In order to conclude the deafening cheers, she stated, “Do you believe me now? They say I did something bad... when the truth comes out it’s quiet.”

It is worth mentioning that despite the electrifying performance, fans hope that Swift would announce the recording of her vengeful pop album but it remained ‘unfulfilled’ while it left fans speculating and chanting