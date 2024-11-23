Photo: Megan Fox, Machine Gunn Kelly deciding on baby names: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gunn Kelly are thrilled to announce their pregnancy.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the pair is thinking of unique names for their unborn baby.

“Megan and MGK have come up with some very unique names,” an insider recently shared with the outlet.

Reportedly, the actress and the musician are coming up with names that would “work for a girl or a boy.”

In conclusion, the source maintained, “But they’re keeping the gender secret for now.”

A few days back a second source told People magazine that the pair was “keeping the baby news quiet until Megan was ready to share."

The source added that the rapper and his fiance “can't stop talking about the baby.”

The tipster further noted the couple is "very excited" and sharing the happy news with their loved ones.

“They are very excited. He's basically telling everyone he knows.”

“Megan felt nervous early on in the pregnancy, but she feels more relaxed now,” the tattler added. “She's trying to enjoy it. She loves being pregnant.”