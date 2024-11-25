Scooter Braun gushes over Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' performance

Ariana Grande has been applauded by Scooter Braun for her remarkable performance in Wicked: Part 1.

The pop star's former manager, who parted ways with Grande professionally in 2023, took to his official Instagram to praise the Disney alum along with her costar Cynthia Erivo, her boyfriend Etan Slater, director Jon Chu, and producer Marc Platt.

"This film is truly a labor of love from some of the most talented people on Earth," he began, calling Erivo's performance "beyond extraordinary."

"To witness your adventure the last 15 years has been such an honor. Jon Chu is one of the best friends a human can have. He shows up when it matters," Braun continued.

"Now to Ari,' the manager wrote. 'For over a decade everything that we did there was always one consistent dream… WICKED. And after all these years the world now knows why… because you were born for this moment," Braun said of Grande.

Braun also served as a manager to the Everyday singer during the production of the Broadway musical.

"Your talent, your dedication, your voice, your ability to make us laugh and cry at the same time… ARI YOU ARE A MOVIE STAR. And you did that. Congratulations," he further gushed.

While noting about his daughter Hart he concluded the caption, "So so proud of you and to see [his daughter] Hart singing along to Popular made my night. Bravo bravo bravo, Everyone go see WICKED!"