Google Maps leads car off incomplete flyover killing three men in India: report

At least three men were killed in a tragic accident in the Bareilly district in India's Uttar Pradesh after a car fell into a deep gorge from an incomplete flyover.

According to Times of India, the incident occurred on Saturday as two men, named Vivek and Amit, along with another passenger were en route from Gurugram to Bareilly for a wedding, while using Google Maps for directions.

The navigation system directed them onto the incomplete flyover, leading to a 50-foot plunge into the shallow waters of the Ramganga River.

The wreckage of the vehicle, as well as the three bodies, was discovered the following morning by locals who immediately alerted the police.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination after arriving at the scene.

"At 9:30am today, a damaged car was found on the river Ramganga. Police were informed and arrived at the spot," said a police officer.

"When the police arrived, they saw a [car], which was possibly hired as a taxi, on the river. The car went to the incomplete bridge and fell into a river from there," he stated.

"The bodies were found and taken for post-mortem. The identities of two people, Amit and Vivek, were confirmed. More details on the identity of the third one are being worked on," he added.

The victims' families held the authorities responsible for the tragedy, questioning why the bridge was left incomplete and why no barricades were placed to block access to the structure.

They demanded that a first information report (FIR) be filed against the construction department for negligence.

"The officials must be held accountable for this negligence. Why was the bridge left incomplete, and why were there no safety measures in place?” said a relative, demanding an investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the accuracy of digital maps and the potential risks associated with relying solely on technology for navigation.