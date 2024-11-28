Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 6-0 in Junior Asia Cup Hockey

Pakistani and Bangladeshi players during the ongoing 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey in Muscat, Oman on Thursday, November 28, 2024. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan extended their winning streak in the 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey with a dominant 6-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second group match in Muscat, Oman on Thursday.

This is Pakistan's second consecutive win in the tournament, following their opening 7-2 triumph over China.

Sufyan Khan was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick to lead his team to victory. He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a penalty corner, giving Pakistan the early lead.

Moments later, Mohammad Ammad doubled the advantage, making it 2-0 through a field goal.

Sufyan struck again in the 32nd and 43rd minutes to further extend Pakistan’s lead, these back-to-back goals also completed his hat-trick. Rana Waleed added a fifth goal in the 51st minute, and Zakiya Hayat completed the scoring with a sixth in the final minute of the match.

Mohammad Ammad was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the game.

Pakistan's next match will take place on November 30, where they will face Oman in their third group-stage fixture.