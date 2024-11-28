 
Geo News

Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 6-0 in Junior Asia Cup Hockey

This is Pakistan's second consecutive win in tournament, following their opening 7-2 triumph over China

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

November 28, 2024

Pakistani and Bangladeshi players during the ongoing 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey in Muscat, Oman on Thursday, November 28, 2024. — Provided by the reporter
Pakistani and Bangladeshi players during the ongoing 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey in Muscat, Oman on Thursday, November 28, 2024. — Provided by the reporter 

KARACHI: Pakistan extended their winning streak in the 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey with a dominant 6-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second group match in Muscat, Oman on Thursday. 

This is Pakistan's second consecutive win in the tournament, following their opening 7-2 triumph over China.

Sufyan Khan was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick to lead his team to victory. He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a penalty corner, giving Pakistan the early lead. 

Moments later, Mohammad Ammad doubled the advantage, making it 2-0 through a field goal.

Sufyan struck again in the 32nd and 43rd minutes to further extend Pakistan’s lead, these back-to-back goals also completed his hat-trick. Rana Waleed added a fifth goal in the 51st minute, and Zakiya Hayat completed the scoring with a sixth in the final minute of the match.

Mohammad Ammad was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the game.

Pakistan's next match will take place on November 30, where they will face Oman in their third group-stage fixture.

ICC summons board meeting to mull Champions Trophy future
ICC summons board meeting to mull Champions Trophy future
Ayub leads Pakistan to dominating 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI
Ayub leads Pakistan to dominating 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI
Pakistan's Asim Khan, Noor Zaman to compete in Cape Town Open
Pakistan's Asim Khan, Noor Zaman to compete in Cape Town Open
Pak vs Zim: Green Shirts' playing XI for second ODI revealed
Pak vs Zim: Green Shirts' playing XI for second ODI revealed
Australia's most successful Olympian retires after glittering career
Australia's most successful Olympian retires after glittering career
Brilliant Bumrah leads India to thumping win over Australia in first Test
Brilliant Bumrah leads India to thumping win over Australia in first Test
Kylian Mbappe says he's beginning to click with Real Madrid teammates
Kylian Mbappe says he's beginning to click with Real Madrid teammates
IPL auction records tumble as Pant, Iyer break $3m mark
IPL auction records tumble as Pant, Iyer break $3m mark