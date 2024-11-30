Pakistan to only 'accept' solution in line with its stance on Champions Trophy

A general view of the historical National Bank Stadium, previously known as National Stadium Karachi, on March 4, 2021 in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. — Reuters

Pakistan’s stance is unchanged on hosting, say sources.

PCB "contacted" various stakeholders after Friday meeting.

ICC board meeting cancelled after BCCI seeks time: sources.

LAHORE: Amid uncertainty around hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has apprised the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will only accept a solution that would concur with its stance, sources told Geo News on Saturday.

The development comes ahead of another ICC board meeting over the controversy, which was reportedly scheduled for today but the cricket governing body later announced that it could not be held on Saturday, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly sought more time after Pakistan's firm stance.

The sources said the progress on the matter would be made only after the ICC will give a reasonable and viable formula. However, they added: "Pakistan’s stance is unchanged (on hosting)".

They also said that after Pakistan’s meeting with the ICC and other boards a day ago, the PCB had contacted various stakeholders.

A crucial ICC board meeting convened to discuss the future of the Champions Trophy was held for just 15 minutes on Friday.

It was agreed that Pakistan and India, in collaboration with the ICC, would work towards identifying an acceptable and workable solution for the tournament's hosting arrangements.

The meeting was called in the wake of India's refusal to play in Pakistan, followed by Pakistan’s firm stance rejecting a hybrid model and warning that it would reciprocate by boycotting future events in India if the situation persisted.

Sources within the ICC revealed that initial consultations during the brief meeting resulted in a consensus for Pakistan and India to explore a mutually agreeable plan, potentially involving two or three other member boards as facilitators.

The process is expected to conclude within 24 to 48 hours.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan, but India's decision not to travel to Pakistan to play its matches in the country has cast doubt over the event.

Pakistan, maintaining a resolute position, has reiterated that a hybrid model — where matches would be split across two venues — is not an acceptable option.

During the short ICC meeting and earlier interactions with the governing body’s leadership, Pakistan reaffirmed its stance, demanding that all the boards should be treated equally.

Sources added that both Pakistan and India are expected to consult their respective governments before finalizing any arrangements.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the discussions, stating, "The board held a brief meeting today, and all members are committed to resolving the Champions Trophy issue amicably. Further meetings are planned in the coming days."

Additional meetings on the Champions Trophy's future are expected to continue over the weekend.

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla stated that the board is in discussions with the PCB and that the ICC is also working to find a solution to the matter.

"As far as our position is concerned, we will do what our government tells us to do," he told reporters.

Earlier, India’s foreign office spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the BCCI had cited security concerns over travelling to Pakistan.

"The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there, and therefore, it is unlikely that the team will be going," Jaiswal said during a weekly press briefing on Friday.

This statement contradicts the BCCI’s earlier, albeit indirect, claim that the decision not to visit Pakistan was due to government restrictions, as the government’s official stance refers back to the BCCI’s statement.

However, as of Saturday morning, there was no public statement from the BCCI.