What would happen if US drops nuclear bomb on Russia, North Korea, China?

A representational image shows a missile being test-launched from the Ohio-class US Navy ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska off the coast of California, US, March 26, 2018. — Reuters

The United States ended up getting entangled in multiple conflicts around the world while also navigating rising tensions with China, particularly over trade, as America attempted to back its allies.

These conflicts also include the escalating tensions resulting from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has also given rise to concerns over nuclear warfare.

Amid these rising concerns, a US-based magazine, Newsweek, looked at the impact of a US nuclear weapon on the capitals of North Korea, Russia and China, using maps created by Alex Wellerstein, a professor and historian of nuclear technology.

These maps helped to assess the potential catastrophic impact if B-83, the largest weapon currently in the US arsenal, was used in the nuclear attack.

According to the magazine's analysis, everything within a radius of 1.59 square miles of the blast — a region which is known as the "fireball radius" — will be vaporised due to extreme heat,.

Meanwhile, a larger blast damage radius of 67.7 square miles would demolish residential buildings and likely ignite widespread fires.

Within 211 square miles of the explosion, known as the thermal radiation radius, people could suffer third-degree burns, leading to severe scarring and potential amputation.

Additionally, within the light blast damage radius, 535 square miles from the blast, glass windows should be expected to break, potentially causing injuries.

But how would the blast affect the capitals of North Korea, Russia and China?

Pyongyang, North Korea

In Pyongyang, an estimated 1,327,820 people would die while 1,105,660 would suffer injuries, according to Newsweek. In any given 24-hour period in the city, there are on average 3,177,764 people in the light (1 psi) blast range of the simulated detonation.

Moscow, Russia

In any given 24-hour period in Moscow, there are on average 10,222,930 people in the light (1 psi) blast range of the simulated detonation. Some 1,374,840 would die and 3,747,220 would suffer injuries.

Beijing, China

An estimated 1,548,460 would die in Beijing, where there are on average 9,038,075 people in the light (1 psi) blast range of the simulated detonation in any given 24-hour period. Some 3,332,190 would suffer injuries.