Afghan women denied access to midwifery training in latest blow to rights

Displaced Afghan women stand waiting to receive cash aid for displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2022. — Reuters

Women training as midwives and nurses in Afghanistan have reported being ordered not to return to their classes, effectively cutting off their remaining educational opportunities, BBC reported.



At least five institutions have confirmed to the BBC that the Taliban instructed them to shut down indefinitely, with students seen in emotional distress in videos shared online.

While the BBC has yet to receive an official confirmation from the Taliban’s health ministry, the closure aligns with the group’s broader ban on female education since they took control in August 2021. Despite earlier promises to reopen schools for girls once the curriculum was deemed “Islamic,” those changes have yet to materialise.

Midwifery and nursing were among the few career paths still accessible to women under Taliban restrictions, as male doctors are not allowed to treat women without a male guardian present.

Three months ago, the BBC reported on a Taliban-run midwifery training centre where women expressed pride in their education, with one trainee saying her family felt "so proud" of her.

However, many of the women feared that this opportunity might one day be taken away. With an estimated 17,000 women enrolled in training courses, it remains unclear what will happen to them. Videos from various institutions show women crying, with some protesting quietly as they leave the colleges.

This latest move poses serious concerns for healthcare in Afghanistan. The United Nations had previously warned that the country needs an additional 18,000 midwives to meet its healthcare needs, especially given its alarmingly high maternal mortality rate.