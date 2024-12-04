India triumph over Pakistan in final of Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024

Players of India (L) and Pakistan pictured during the final of the men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup on December 4, 2024 in Muscat, Oman. — X/@asia_hockey

India defeated Pakistan in the final of men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday as Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals, leading his side to a final score of 5-3 in Muscat.

Starting the match against the arch rivals, Pakistan gained an early lead just three minutes into the mega contest through skipper Hannan Shahid.

However, the lead was short lived as Hundal hit back and scored a goal the next minute and the first quarter ended at the score of 1-1.

India completely dominated the proceedings in the second quarter as the defending champions struck back-to-back goals through Dilraj Singh and Hundal in the 18th and 19th minute, respectively, to take a 3-1 lead.

Pakistan hit back in the penultimate quarter and levelled the score at 3-3, courtesy of Sufiyan Khan's brace, coming in 30th and 39th minute, respectively.

The fourth and final quarter saw the defending champions outclassing Pakistan by scoring two goals, through Hundal, which turned out to be the difference in their score lines.

Notably, both Pakistan and India entered the final on the back of an unbeaten run in the group stage and semi-final.

It was India's third consecutive title victory at the men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the final of previous edition as well.