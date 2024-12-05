 
Geo News

RAW agent served with civil case summons in Modi govt's murder for hire plot

Under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Gupta has 21 days from the date of service to respond to the complaint in the civil case

By
Murtaza Ali Shah
|

December 05, 2024

RAW agent served with civil case summons in Modi govts murder for hire plot

NEW YORK/LONDON: In the latest development in the Government of India’s attempt to assassinate Khalistan Referendum activist and lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, the Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who tried to hire the US undercover agent, has been served with summons in a civil lawsuit.

Under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Gupta has 21 days from the date of service to respond to the complaint in the civil case.

“We are glad to start the clock on Gupta,” said Pannun’s attorney, Mathew Borden, of BraunHagey and Borden, LLP. “It is only a matter of time before the truth will come out and justice will be served.”

Gupta, the weapons trafficker deployed by the India Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to carry out the assassination, was served while in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (NY), where he awaits trial in the ongoing criminal case.

In the civil case filed in the Southern District of New York by Pannun, the victim of India’s “murder for hire” plot, Gupta is the co-defendant while the primary defendants include the Government of India, Modi's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, RAW's then chief Samant Goel, and Vikram Yadav, the RAW officer who has since been criminally indicted and declared wanted by the FBI in the ongoing criminal case.

According to the civil complaint, Modi's government's plot was part of India’s broader effort to kill prominent Sikh activists who advocate for the right to self-determination for Sikh people over the Indian region of Punjab, criticise the persecution of religious minorities, and condemn human rights abuses by India’s Modi regime.

Cuba's electric grid collapses after power plant failure leaving millions without light
Cuba's electric grid collapses after power plant failure leaving millions without light
Gunman shoots at Sikh leader outside India's Golden Temple
Gunman shoots at Sikh leader outside India's Golden Temple
Indian diplomats, Hindu temples in UK to face Khalistan rallies
Indian diplomats, Hindu temples in UK to face Khalistan rallies
'World on fire': UN seeks over $47bn for aid in 2025
'World on fire': UN seeks over $47bn for aid in 2025
South Korean lawmakers call to impeach President Yoon after failed martial law
South Korean lawmakers call to impeach President Yoon after failed martial law
SKorea's Yoon Suk Yeol under fire after brief imposition of martial law
SKorea's Yoon Suk Yeol under fire after brief imposition of martial law
Trump appeals for hush money case dismissal after election victory
Trump appeals for hush money case dismissal after election victory
Afghan women denied access to midwifery training in latest blow to rights
Afghan women denied access to midwifery training in latest blow to rights