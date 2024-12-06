Champions Trophy: Pakistan, India 'agree on neutral venue' formula for ICC tournaments

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and ICC Chairman Jay Shah in these undated photos. — INP/AFP/File

KARACHI: The long-standing dispute between India and Pakistan over the 2025 Champions Trophy is finally close to being resolved as both sides agreed to play their matches at neutral venues for ICC tournaments either hosted by Pakistan or India, sources and reports revealed on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had suggested a "fusion formula" for hybrid model, in which India’s matches in Pakistan-hosted ICC Champions Trophy would be shifted to a neutral venue. In return, Pakistan demanded the same arrangement for ICC events in India. After much discussion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly accepted the proposal.

Talks reached a breakthrough on Thursday evening after a planned afternoon meeting was postponed due to the lack of a clear response from the BCCI.

By late night, sources said that the BCCI had agreed in principle.

According to India's PTI news agency, the 2025 Champions Trophy will now be held in both Pakistan and the UAE, with India’s matches taking place in Dubai.

The agreement will reportedly apply to all ICC events through 2027.

During this time, India is set to host the Women's ODI World Cup in October 2024 and the Men's T20 World Cup in 2026 alongside Sri Lanka. Pakistan had insisted on a reciprocal hybrid arrangement for these events in India.

Despite the progress, the PCB has stressed the need for written guarantees from the ICC. “The PCB wants assurance from the ICC, not the BCCI, that the hybrid model will be implemented without issues,” a source close to the negotiations said. “Everything must be documented to avoid future complications.” According to the sources, the PCB wants this arrangement to be made part of the host agreement.

The PCB has also proposed organising a tri-series involving India and Pakistan at neutral venues in the future, with England and Australia among the suggested locations.

While there has been no formal response from the BCCI on this idea, it remains under consideration.

A final agreement is expected within the next 48 hours, as the ICC Board is scheduled to meet on December 7.

The arrangement will need formal approval and inclusion in host agreements to ensure it is binding on all ICC member boards.