Australia thrash India by 10 wickets to level Test series 1-1

Indian and Australian players come together after the match on the third day of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 8, 2024. — AFP

ADELAIDE: A dominant Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the day-night second Test to level the five-match series 1-1 on Sunday.

Needing just 19 to win after bowling out India for 175 in their second innings, Australia sealed victory in the first session on day three of the contest to maintain their perfect pink-ball record at Adelaide Oval.

Skipper Pat Cummins led by example, claiming 5-57 to help Australia bounce back from their comprehensive defeat in the series opener in Perth.

India, resuming on 128-5, saw their slim hopes of saving the Test evaporate when Mitchell Starc dismissed Rishabh Pant for 28 in the first over of the day.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's defiant 42 saved India the innings defeat but the miracle they needed to save the Test did not materialise, with Cummins using the bouncer to great effect as he ran through the visitors' lower order.

Australia needed only 20 balls to secure the win and move to a perfect 8-0 record in day-night Tests at the venue.

Usman Khawaja scored the winning run, watched by opening partner Nathan McSweeney, in what was the shortest Test between the sides.

"That was a great week. We were far away from the kind of team we want to be in Perth, but this is back to kind of how we want to play," said Cummins.

"I wasn't too upset with how I bowled in Perth. The rhythm felt pretty good this week, and good to get a few wickets."

Travis Head was adjudged player of the match for his blistering 140 in the first innings, which tilted the match in Australia's favour.

India, despite welcoming back skipper Rohit Sharma and number three Shubman Gill, lasted a collective 81 overs in the entire match.

"A disappointing week for us," rued Rohit, who missed the opening Test to care for his newborn son in Mumbai.

"We didn't play well enough to win the game. Australia played better than us.

"There were times when we could have grabbed the opportunity but failed, which cost us the game," he added.

During the match, Rohit managed three and six in his new middle-order position having vacated the opening slot for KL Rahul.

The third Test begins in Brisbane on December 14.