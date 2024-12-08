Millions warned to stay indoors as ferocious Storm Darragh batters UK

A woman holds her umbrella during a gust of wind on Westminster Bridge after Storm Darragh hit the country, in London, Britain, December 7, 2024. — Reuters

Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the United Kingdom on Saturday, unleashing gusts of up to 93mph, prompting authorities to urge millions to stay indoors.

The deadly storm left tens of thousands in the dark as the country faced power outages as well as travel disruptions with train services suspended.

According to the Daily Express, these power cuts are "likely" across England until 6pm Sunday, as forecasters predict more weather disruption from the storm.

People walk against strong wind after Storm Darragh hit the country in Blackpool, Britain, December 7, 2024. — Reuters

Additionally, the country's Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting all 55 cities in England, with the entire nation of Wales also under the alert.

Meanwhile, Storm Darragh also created some harrowing landings for planes arriving at airports.

Energy Networks Association said 259,000 customers across England, Scotland and Wales were without power on Saturday evening.

Photos from across England showed numerous trees toppled and fences blown over as strong gusts swept the country.

A man was killed in Preston when a tree fell across the A59 highway Saturday morning, smashing into his van, according to Lancashire Police.

Furthermore, the Met office on Sunday warned that households must take care to prepare for the storm.

A person stands next to a car damaged by a fallen tree, after Storm Darragh hit the country in Penarth, Wales, Britain, December 7, 2024. — Reuters

It said: "Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It's easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items."