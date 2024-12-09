Iranian FM says assurances given to protect holy sites after fall of Assad

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2019. — Reuters

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed that the country has received assurances from various parties regarding the protection of its embassy and consulate in Syria, as well as the safety of important holy shrines.

In a televised interview, Araghchi highlighted that the sanctity of the Zainab and Ruqayyah shrines, as well as the respect for Iran's diplomatic missions, would be upheld.

While acknowledging a recent intrusion into Iran’s embassy, Araghchi clarified that it appeared unorganised and not armed, with some of those involved likely being ordinary citizens.

He also stated that while Iran has offered political support and consultation to Syria, it never intended to replace Syrian forces in domestic matters.

He further emphasised that Iran has consistently encouraged dialogue between the Syrian government and non-terrorist opposition groups.

Syria rebel fighters raced into Damascus unopposed on Sunday, overthrowing President Assad and ending nearly six decades of his family's iron-fisted rule after a lightning advance that reversed the course of a 13-year civil war.

In one of the most consequential turning points in the Middle East for generations, the fall of Assad's government wiped out a bastion from which Iran and Russia exercised influence across the Arab world.



Meanwhile, Assad and his family arrived in Russia and was granted asylum by the Russian authorities, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a Kremlin source.

The Interfax news agency quoted the unnamed source as saying: "President Assad of Syria has arrived in Moscow. Russia has granted them (him and his family) asylum on humanitarian grounds."