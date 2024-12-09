Syrians have 'hope' after Assad's fall, US supports peaceful transition, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks during the release of the 2024 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report at the State Department in Washington, US, June 24, 2024. — Reuters

US strongly supports peaceful transition of power: Blinken.

US Defense Secretary speaks with Turkish counterpart on Syria.

UN Security Council expected to meet on Syria tomorrow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Syrians now have "hope" following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad,

reported.





He emphasised that the United States strongly supports a peaceful transition of power to a responsible Syrian government through an inclusive, Syrian-led process.

During this transition, Blinken stated, the Syrian people have every right to demand the preservation of state institutions, the resumption of essential services, and the protection of vulnerable communities.

The US will continue to monitor developments closely. "We have taken note of statements made by rebel leaders recently, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions," Blinken said.

Earlier, President Joe Biden took credit for the fall of Assad’s regime, linking it to the weakening of key Assad allies—Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah—during his presidency. Biden suggested that US actions helped diminish the power of these forces, contributing to Assad’s downfall.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler about the situation in Syria, stressing the importance of opposition groups protecting civilians and adhering to international humanitarian standards.

Austin reiterated that the US and Turkey would continue collaborating to defeat terrorism and safeguard regional stability. The two countries have supported different opposition factions throughout Syria’s civil war.

Moreover, the United Nations Security Council is expected to meet on Syria tomorrow, following a request from Russia for a session on the matter. This meeting is expected to discuss the evolving situation and the broader implications for the region.