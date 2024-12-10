Shaheen Afridi becomes first Pakistani to take 100 wickets in each format

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's celebrates after taking a wicket during the first T20 International against South Africa on December 10, 2024. — Author

KARACHI: Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Afridi added another milestone to his illustrious career, becoming the first Pakistani bowler to take 100 wickets in each of cricket's three international formats.

Afridi reached the landmark during the first T20 international against South Africa on Tuesday when he completed his 100 T20I wickets.

The 24-year-old achieved this feat in just his 74th T20I match, making him the second-fastest Pakistani to claim 100 T20I wickets after Haris Rauf, who accomplished the milestone in 71 games.

Afridi also joined an exclusive club of cricketers, becoming only the fourth player globally to take 100 wickets in each format in international cricket, alongside New Zealand’s Tim Southee, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga.

In addition to his T20I tally, Afridi has taken 112 wickets in ODIs and 116 in Test matches. He is also the third Pakistani to achieve 100 T20I wickets, following Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.