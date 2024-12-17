 
Shahid Afridi becomes grandfather for second time

Former cricketer's eldest daughter Aqsa gives birth to her first child

Sports Desk
December 17, 2024

Shahid Afridi with his daughter Aqsa Afridi on her rukhsati on July 7, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi gave birth to her first child on Tuesday. 

Taking to his Instagram account, Afridi shared the blessed news with his fans, saying: "Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed Aqsa & Naseer with beautiful Ayra." 

"Daughters are the purest reflection of His mercy and the most precious blessing. Keep us in your prayers," wrote the former cricketer as he expressed the joy of becoming a grandparent for the second time. 

Afridi also posted a sweet picture of the newborn baby's tiny feet placed in the parents' hands. 

Aqsa was married to Naseer in December 2022 in an intimate nikah ceremony, with the rukhsati (an event when the bride officially moves to her husband's house) taking place next year. 

"Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms - and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first," Afridi had written for his daughter. 

"May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen," he wrote.

Earlier in August, Afridi's second daughter Ansha and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, named Ali Yar. 

