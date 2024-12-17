KP men, Punjab women claim volleyball titles at Quaid-e-Azam Games

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players participate in the Men's Volleyball final in Islamabad, December 17, 2024. — Screengrab via Facebook/PakistanSportsBoard

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab emerged victorious in the volleyball finals at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork at Liaquat Gymnasium on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, KP stunned Punjab with a clean sweep, winning the match 3-0. KP dominated the court with powerful serves, strong blocking and precise spikes, leaving Punjab unable to recover.

The victory highlighted KP’s dominance and tactical superiority throughout the competition.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, Punjab outplayed Sindh 3-1 in an intense contest. Punjab’s team demonstrated strong coordination and consistent attacking play to secure the title. Although Sindh put up a tough fight, winning one set, Punjab’s resilience and control of the game proved decisive.

The Quaid-e-Azam Games, organised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), continue to witness exceptional performances from athletes across the country.

According to the PSB director general, a total of 351 medals have been awarded so far, including 102 gold, 102 silver, and 147 bronze medals.

Punjab leads the medal tally with 126 medals, comprising 62 gold, 41 silver, and 23 bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 60 medals, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze.

While Sindh has secured 46 medals, with 11 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze. Balochistan has earned 45 medals, featuring 12 gold, 10 silver, and 23 bronze, while Islamabad’s athletes have claimed 40 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 29 bronze.

Athletes from Azad Jammu and Kashmir have secured 22 medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver, and 16 bronze, while Gilgit-Baltistan has won 12 medals, with 2 gold and 10 bronze.

The DG PSB commended the players for their outstanding performances and noted the enthusiastic participation of spectators, stating that the games are an excellent platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and promote national unity through sports.