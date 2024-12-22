Angry man sends parcel bomb to wife's house over divorce plea

A representational image of a delivery man giving a package. — Unsplash

A man in India's Ahmedabad city sent a homemade explosive to his wife's house after she filed a divorce petition, leading to the injury of three people.

According to the police, the bomb was delivered by a "history-sheeter bootlegger" who got angry over his wife filing a divorce petition.

The law enforcers said a loud explosion was heard in a row house at 10:45am Indian time on IOC road in the jurisdiction of Sabarmati police station.

The delivery man, who has been identified as Gaurav Gadhvi, was handing over the parcel to a woman, identified as Kirit Sukhadia, when it exploded, leaving three people injured, Deccan Herald reported.

The police said that the suspect had targeted Kirit's brother Baldev who escaped the attack unhurt. He told the reporters that he hadn't accepted the parcel and had not even placed any order.

However, the delivery man said that it was sent by "Suresh bhai". While the two of them were arguing, the parcel exploded and injured Kirit and the delivery man, tearing his hands off.

Baldev said that he was momentarily blinded by the massive explosion.

Neeraj Badgujar, who is the joint commissioner of police, told Deccan Herald that the parcel was sent by Rupen Barot who was angry over the petition filed 10 months ago.

"Barot suspected that it was Baldev Sukhadia who was instigating his wife leading to filing the divorce petition. Barot has several cases of bootlegging and has also been booked under PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act)," Badgujar added.

The police also found a "mini factory" of making bombs and country-made guns when they raided the suspect's house. They also recovered many incriminating materials suggesting Barot was involved in making illegal arms and bombs.