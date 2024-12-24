West Indies set to play first Test series in Pakistan after nearly two-decade hiatus

West Indian players react during a Test match against Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday revealed the schedule for the upcoming West Indies tour to the country for their first Test series in 19 years in Pakistan.

The West Indies team, as per the PCB, will arrive in Islamabad on January 6 after playing a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10-12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The visitors will then play two back-to-back Tests in Multan against the Green Shirts. The first Test will be played from January 17-21, while the second Test will be held from January 25-29.

Both Tests are part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Championship.

Last time the team played Tests in Pakistan was back in November 2006 comprising three matches. Meanwhile, their last away Test series against Pakistan was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October 2016.

The West Indies have thrice toured Pakistan since April 2018 — once for the ODI series (June 2022) and twice for the T20I series (April 2018 and December 2021).

The national side will be eyeing to replicate their performance in the home series against England where they secured a 3-0 victory against the visitors in October — their first home Test series victory since January 2021.

West Indies squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, and Jomel Warrican

Tour fixtures

January 10-12 — three-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

January 17-21 — first Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

January 25-29 — second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium