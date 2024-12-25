Karachi Marathon: Runners from all walks of life prepare for mega event

A group of runners in Karachi. — Provided by the runners

KARACHI: As Karachi wakes up to the rhythmic sound of waves at Sea View, groups of runners from all walks of life can be seen running on the streets, with their breaths syncing with their strides.

They’re preparing for an event that has not only brought the city together but also placed Pakistan on the international marathon map. The Karachi Marathon, scheduled for January 5, 2025, promises to be a celebration of endurance, determination, and community.

For months, the streets, parks, and promenades of Karachi have turned into training grounds. Veteran marathoners and first-timers alike gather in groups, pushing each other to new limits.

And, as the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated Karachi Marathon, the excitement is increasing among the runners. For many, the race is not just a challenge; it's a celebration of endurance.

Various running groups across the city have been meeting regularly, with one of the most popular training spots being Sea View, where long-distance runs are a weekend ritual. These training sessions bring together participants from all walks of life — men and women, young and old — all working hard to prepare for the marathon.

'A great opportunity'

Shoaib Nizami, the Race Director of the Karachi Marathon, emphasised how significant this year’s event is. “This year, Karachi Marathon is a label race, which means runners here will be eligible to qualify for other runs,” Nizami said.

“It’s the first time in Pakistan that local runners will have the chance to qualify for international races like the Abbott’s Age Group Championships. We’ve seen participation almost double compared to last year, and there’s a larger number of women participants as well. This is a great opportunity for our runners, especially those hoping to compete in races like the Boston Marathon.”

'Symbol of positivity', 'Great platform'

Among the first-timers is Mustansar Bandooqwala, in his late 50s, who took up running after a history of hiking. “I’ve been training for the half marathon, and although it’s a challenge, the community support has been amazing. The good weather here has made it easier to prepare, and the energy from fellow runners makes it all the more motivating,” he said, adding that the crowd at the marathon will be a huge morale booster on race day.

Mazhar Valjee, 66, another first-time marathoner, sees the event as a symbol of positivity for Karachi. “Karachi Marathon is recognised as an international marathon, and that’s a big honour for us,” Valjee said.

“In a city often surrounded by negativity, this event sends a positive message about Pakistan and Karachi. Seeing so many young people running and preparing has motivated me to join in. I’m also running to support The Citizen Foundation, which adds even more purpose to my journey.”

Then there’s Feroz Rizvi, 72, the oldest runner in the bunch, who is aiming to complete his first half marathon. “At my age, it’s not easy to take on this challenge, but I’m hopeful. The most important thing is to finish, whether I meet the time limit or not. I’m running for a charity, and that’s what keeps me going,” said Rizvi, who believes that staying active is key to ageing gracefully. “It’s easy to give up once you retire, but you have to keep moving. As they say, ‘Move it or lose it.’”

On the other end of the spectrum is Kaukab Sarwar, a passionate female runner who’s already completed four major world marathons. “Running is my passion,” Sarwar shared.

“It’s about challenging myself and achieving my goals. Karachi Marathon is a great opportunity for local runners because not everyone can afford to travel abroad for international marathons. This event will serve as a support system for local runners and give everyone a chance to shine.”

For Reena Ebrahim, who will be running a marathon for the first time, running has been a journey of self-discovery. “When I started, I couldn’t even run a kilometre, but now I’m running 30+ kilometres,” Ebrahim said.

“The journey has been so empowering, and I’m excited to see what I can accomplish at Karachi Marathon. I’ve had coaching, and the running community has been a huge motivation. Initially, I ran alone with music, but my coach advised me to listen to my body and the people around me. Running with others has made training so much easier.”

Hina Malik, another female runner from Karachi, is also taking on the full marathon for the first time after building up her distance from 5km to 42.195km.

“I started running for myself, and the Karachi Marathon last year inspired me to push my limits. Seeing the senior runners motivates me, and when you realise how far you’ve come, it gives you a huge sense of accomplishment. I’m looking forward to crossing that finish line, and then the journey will continue with international marathons,” Malik said.

Uzma, a seasoned runner and coach, spoke about the shift she’s seen in the local running community. “The excitement this year is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” she said.

“The increased participation shows that more people are embracing running as a part of their lives. The discipline it takes to train for a marathon is what motivates me, and I’m ready to take on the full marathon this time after completing the half marathon last year.”

For seasoned runners like Amjad Ali, the marathon represents an opportunity to push personal boundaries. “I started with 5,000 metres at hockey club under the coaching of Talib sir, and since then, I’ve been aiming for sub-3-hour marathons,” Ali said. “I recently ran a personal best of 2:49 in Istanbul, and I’m looking forward to improving even further in Karachi. You know your training, and on race day, you just have to execute your plan.”

Sadiq Shah, a marathoner with extensive experience in international races, is equally excited about Karachi Marathon’s international recognition. “This is a great platform for everyone passionate about running,” Shah said. “I’ve done marathons all over the world, and Karachi Marathon is on track to become one of the greats. It’s not just about physical strength; you need mental toughness too. The mental preparation is what gets you through those last few kilometres.”

Shah Faisal, another local runner, emphasised the special significance of the event being held in Karachi. “I grew up running on these roads, so I’m fully prepared,” Faisal said. “There’s less stress when you’re racing in your home city. The running community here is growing, and I’m proud to be part of this movement. I want to see everyone join the Karachi Marathon.”

Ali Bukai, a runner who started his marathon journey just two years ago, shares his inspiring story. “I started running for fitness, but this April, I decided to take it further and train for a marathon,” Bukai explained. “I participated in a half marathon on Independence Day, and now I’m aiming for the full marathon. It’s a completely different challenge. I’ve been building up from shorter to longer distances, and my last training was 36 km, which has psychologically brought me closer to my goal. You need to be fit, but most of the game is in your head. When you’re running with a target in mind, you keep reminding yourself of it, and that keeps you going.”

As the day of the race draws near, the Karachi Marathon stands as a testament to the city’s resilience and the growing passion for running among its residents. With its World Athletics Certification and inclusion in the global race calendar, this marathon is more than just a race. It’s a celebration of Karachi’s diversity, its people, and their unwavering determination to keep moving forward.

For many of these runners, the marathon is just the beginning. Whether they’re tackling their first race or aiming for a personal best, the spirit of the Karachi Marathon is about pushing limits, setting goals, and achieving greatness. As they take to the streets of Karachi, they’ll carry with them the energy of a city that refuses to stop running.