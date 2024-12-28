Saim Ayub among four nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2024

Pakistan left-handed opener Saim Ayub celebrates after scoring a century in third one-day international (ODI) in Johannesburg, December 28, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan star-batter Saim Ayub, who helped Green Shirts' securing historic whitewash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, is among four nominees for the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), in a statement, said a hugely competitive field in the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year sees four strong contenders vie for the accolade.

England’s Gus Atkinson enjoyed a memorable start to his Test career, and is joined on the shortlist by Pakistan’s multi-format run-scorer Saim Ayub, West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph and record-breaking Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis.

According to cricket governing body, Pakistan's left-handed opener featured in nine ODIs in 2024 and scored 515 runs with an average of 64.37.

In Ayub, the ICC said, Pakistan found a new flamboyant southpaw at the top of their batting order. While Ayub was a consistent feature across all three formats, many of his best performances in 2024 came in ODIs.

As Pakistan won multiple away series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to prime themselves for the ICC Champions Trophy defence, Ayub went big as an opener.

In South Africa, the left-hander sizzled with two tons from the three games and finished as the Player of the Series in a 3-0 clean sweep — South Africa’s first at home.

Ayub was also impressive in a low-scoring affair in Australia, that saw Pakistan edge past the hosts to clinch their first ODI series triumph Down Under in 22 years.

The 22-year-old also provided Pakistan a handy option with the ball, claiming five wickets and boasting an economy rate of 4.63.

Memorable performance

Having claimed the all-important wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram with the ball, Ayub helped orchestrate one of the most impressive wins for Pakistan in the calendar year.

Chasing 240 against a strong Proteas pace attack in Paarl, Ayub stood tall with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end. With Pakistan teetering at 60/4, Ayub combined alongside Salman Agha (82) for a game-changing stand.

A 109 runs off 119 deliveries — his second-best ODI score — composed of 10 fours and three sixes put Pakistan on the path to a dominant series win.