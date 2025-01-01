2025 to bring birth of Generation Beta

A representational image of a baby's feet being held by a woman. — AFP/File

Exciting new things are on their way as we welcome the year 2025 including the birth of a new generation — Gen Beta — with its members being born from this year through 2039.

Many from Gen Beta will live to the 22nd century, witnessing vast and unpredictable technological advancements as well as drastic climate crises, more than their nearest predecessors went through, according to Axios.

This generation will be the second besides Gen Alpha — born through the years 2010 to 2024 — to be entirely born in the 21st century.

Social researcher, demographer and founder of Australia-based McCrindle Research, Mark McCrindle who coined the term "Generation Alpha" said Beta would be the second largest cohort estimated to reach about 2.1 billion people following Alpha’s two billion.

He added that by 2035, the group will make up 16% of the world’s population.

Author of Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents — and What They Mean for America's Future Jean Twenge says specific boundaries between generations become more clear as each cohort grows up.

Generative AI is defining the moment the Betas enter the world and their lives will be determined by what sticks and how.

Twenge said that the tech shaping up social relationships ends up having the most profound impact on an age group.

With Gen Z, the tech was social media and for Gen Alpha, it is virtual worlds like Minecraft or Roblox.

Moreover, Gen Beta is set to witness significant demographic change within its lifetime as fertility rates fall all over the world and life expectancy increases.

"As the Gen Betas are coming of age, the talk will not be overpopulation," McCrindle said. "It'll be population sustainability".