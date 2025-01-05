Australia beat India 3-1 to clinch first Border-Gavaskar Trophy in decade

Australia players pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the fifth Test match and series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2025. — Reuters

Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah unable to bowl due to back issue.

Travis Head, Beau Webster chase down visitors' 162-run target.

Bumrah declared Player of the Series for 32 wickets in five matches.

SYDNEY: Australia on Sunday successfully chased down India's 162-run target on the third day to win the fifth Test and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Travis Head (34*) and debutant Beau Webster (39*) got the hosts over the line to secure the hosts a spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah was unable to bowl on Sunday because of a back issue but his fellow pace bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj kept the match on a knife edge by removing four top-order Australian batters.

The match had been played on fast forward over the first two days with 15 wickets falling on Saturday, and Australia removed four more in the first hour on Sunday morning to dismiss India for 157.

The track retained some spice, and Krishna stood up in Bumrah's stead and sent back opener Sam Konstas for 22, Marnus Labuschagne for six and Steve Smith for four before lunch.

Smith trudged off, head bowed, on 9,999 career runs, and was followed soon after the break by Usman Khawaja, who was caught behind off Siraj for 41 to leave Australia on 104-4.

The end of a topsy-turvy Test, where the momentum had shifted by the over, came almost as an anti-climax for another big crowd bathing in the sunshine at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Head and Webster got the job done with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 58, the latter continuing his nerveless debut by clubbing the winning runs with a straight four.

"It's unreal, it's been an amazing series," said Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

"I'm immensely proud, I absolutely love playing with these guys and it's been a lot of fun along the way as well," he added.

Meanwhile, expressing his views on being unable to bowl, Bumrah, who was named Player of the Series for his 32 wickets over the five matches, said: "It was a little frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body".

"It was a great series. The whole series was well-fought and we were still in the match today. Our young players will take a lot of learnings for the future," he noted.

Australia's Scott Boland, playing for the second straight Test as an injury replacement for Josh Hazlewood, was named Player of the Match after finishing with figures of 6-45 for a 10-wicket match haul.

"To win 3-1 against India hasn't been done for a while and it's just awesome," said Boland.