PCB chairman orders immediate treatment for Saim Ayub in London

Saim Ayub is assisted off the field after being injured during the first day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday that star batter Saim Ayub will be flown to London for immediate medical treatment following consultations with top medical experts, Geo Super reported.

The move aims to ensure a thorough diagnosis and effective treatment of Ayub’s injury.

Naqvi personally contacted Ayub to check on his condition and extended his heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery.

He expressed the importance of providing the necessary care, emphasising that Ayub will be examined by renowned orthopaedic specialists in London.

An appointment has already been arranged at one of the leading hospitals to ensure the best possible treatment for the young cricketer.

Dr Mamreze, who has been overseeing the left-handed batter's treatment in Pakistan, sent the cricketer's medical reports to London for further evaluation.

Naqvi praised his dedication and reiterated that the PCB would provide all the necessary resources to support Ayub's recovery.

"Saim Ayub is a stylish and outstanding batter, and an asset to Pakistan cricket," Naqvi said.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure his full recovery. He will be sent on the next available flight from Cape Town to London, with Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood accompanying him to ensure his well-being," he added.

The injury occurred during fielding on the opening day of the second men's cricket Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

While attempting to retrieve the ball, Ayub lost his balance and stumbled backward, resulting in the injury.

An MRI conducted on Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, leading to his ankle being immobilised with a medical moon boot. As a result, he has been sidelined from cricket for at least six weeks.

Despite the setback, Naqvi expressed optimism that the opening batter would recover in time for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"The PCB will spare no effort in utilising all necessary resources to aid in his treatment and rehabilitation," Naqvi assured.