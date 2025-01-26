Glenn Close recalls when she brought 'everyday heroes' for hilarious 'SNL' gig

 
January 26, 2025

Glenn Close has reflected on her hilarious Silver Bells performance on Saturday Night Live in 1992.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Glenn recalled her hosting gig, where she brought "all the people that I saw every day" to SNL.

Reflecting on standout moments when she served as host on SNL, the actress said, "I asked all the people that I saw every day — the guy at the gas station, the guy at the grocery store, the guy who set up bird houses all over the place, the firemen, the policemen. [They] all came, and it was during a snowstorm. My God, it was hilarious."

Before welcoming the heroes from her hometown, Glenn told the audience, "many of you know me from my work, but not much about my daily life."

However, they then join Glenn in the unique version of classic Christmas tune with the large group singing in unison the concluding verse, "Ring a ling / We can’t sing / But we get by on our charm."

Additionally, the actress also shared how her first time hosting SNL was like, saying, “Oh, it was great fun.”

She added that “We had a skit of my character, Alex Forest, in a group therapy session with her knife and her purse. It was really fun,” referring to her role in the Fatal Attraction.

