Ricki Lake shares update after losing home in LA fires

Ricki Lake is thanking everyone who rushed to her help amid devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The talk show host and actress, 56, updated her fans on Saturday about her situation since her home burned down in the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this month.

"It's so weird to be in a place of need. I am such an independent person, I've been taking care of my own since [I was] 18 years old," Lake said in an Instagram Live clip.

Lake then gave a little background on her life before she shot to fame, recalling that she had to build that life on her own.

"I don't come from money, I don't come from any handout or nepotism," she added. "I just built this life for myself and my husband and my kids. It's just so weird to have it be gone in one event."

The Ricki Lake Show host then shared some words of appreciation for friends and brands that "showed up and offered" help to her family, including brands like Kroma Wellness, Héilo Skin Care, Ped Shoes, Hårklinikken, and several others.

"I can't even wrap my head around what happened and where we fell short ... it's a very strange time to be alive," she said. "I really am grateful to everyone who reached out to me."

"Keep us in your thoughts please and all of us who are going through this nightmare of having to rebuild our lives," Lake added.

"I am going to be okay. I am one of the lucky ones in that I do have insurance. It doesn't replace what was lost, but we are going to create a new magical spot."

The Under The Christmas Tree actress also shared that she had a significant addition to her followers after the January 7 tragedy.

She encouraged them to "go back and look" at what her Malibu home—where she wed husband Ross Burningham in January 2022—had looked like before the blaze.

"I will continue to stay in touch," Lake told fans and loved ones. "I'm doing these TikToks where I'm drunk. I am self medicating, I'll keep it real — I'm doing it for fun, just to kind of lighten the load because its really heavy when I put my head down at night. It's just really, really a lot to take in."

"So anyway, thank you all. I hope you have a safe and enjoyable weekend," she concluded.