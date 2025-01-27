Blackpink's Jisoo hints at music comeback?

BLACKPINK star Jisoo recently dished out details about her debut solo mini album titled, Amortage.

The news was shared by the 30-year-old K-pop star's label Blissoo.

The label while sharing a promotional schedule for the project on social media, confirmed that her debut solo mini album will be released on February 14, 2025.

For the unversed, Amortage follows her 2023 singles album, Me, which boasted the track Flower and All Eyes On Me.

On the work front, Jisoo will soon appear in upcoming South Korean show, Newtopia, alongside Park Jung Min as a young couple who have recently broken up attempt to reunite following the emergence of a zombie outbreak that overtakes South Korea.

The trailer for Newtopia was released earlier this month, and it was received with mixed reactions from viewers.

Apart from Jisoo and Park Jung Min, the South Korean series also features Im Sung-jae as In-ho, Hong Seo-hee, Tang Jun-sang, Lee Hak-joo, and Kim Junhan.

The series is set to premiere on 7 February on Coupang Play and will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

