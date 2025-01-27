Vanity Fair correspondent gets honest about Prince Harry, Meghan cover story

The team member from Vanity Fair has just spoken out about the implications, side effects and the overall aura of the newsroom, given that the new cover story took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For those unversed the correspondent in this situation is Katie Nicholl.

She touched greatly on all this during her appearance on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered show.

During her time there Ms Nicholl addressed the Harry and Meghan hatred that is spilling out ever since the Vanity Fair piece was made public.

She began by defending the journalistic integrity of the piece and siad, “It’s clearly been very well-researched. The journalist in question obviously spent a lot of time speaking to numerous sources and some who have gone on record but the majority as you might expect have not.”

But “I think it’s pretty damning for Harry and Meghan,” especially “when you consider that Vanity Fair was the magazine that sort of launched Meghan as Harry’s new girlfriend [in] that Wild About Harry front-page cover story that was so positive for her.”

Not to mention, given that its been five years since they moved to the US… “you would expect them to be having much more of an impact; creating award-winning content, really having Archewell and their philanthropic platform exploding on a global level. I think the feeling is they just haven’t lived up to expectations.”

Before signing off the expert also noted, “Coming from Vanity Fair, which is always very fair … it is always top-quality journalism. It’s impartial, it’s balanced, it’s well-researched. And for the Sussexes to have come out of a piece like this the way they have they must be– well I would imagine–they must be deeply deeply disappointed.”