Jurassic Park writer reveals major tease ahead of upcoming film

David Koepp, a veteran writer in Jurassic universe, is writing Jurassic World Rebirth, and to tease about the upcoming film, he said he is bringing back an old scene to the new movie.



Though he did not specify the scene, but gave a hint that it was in the original novel.

In an interview with Variety, the screenwriter shared that the moment was set to feature in 1993's Jurassic Park, but it was cut due to the unavailability of the space in the film.

"I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode, though. We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we'd always wanted in the original movie but didn't have room for," he said.

"We were like, 'Hey, we get to use that now.' But just to get back in that head space 30 years later – is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun," the writer added.

According to Variety, his remarks sparked speculation on Reddit as internet sleuths shared their theories.

Set after the five-year events of Jurassic World Dominion, the new film will star Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali, and it has a release date of July 2, 2025.