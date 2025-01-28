 
Geo News

Jurassic Park writer reveals major tease ahead of upcoming film

David Koepp teases to bring back a scene in the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Jurassic Park writer reveals major tease ahead of upcoming film
Jurassic Park writer reveals major tease ahead of upcoming film

David Koepp, a veteran writer in Jurassic universe, is writing Jurassic World Rebirth, and to tease about the upcoming film, he said he is bringing back an old scene to the new movie.

Though he did not specify the scene, but gave a hint that it was in the original novel.

In an interview with Variety, the screenwriter shared that the moment was set to feature in 1993's Jurassic Park, but it was cut due to the unavailability of the space in the film.

"I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode, though. We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we'd always wanted in the original movie but didn't have room for," he said.

"We were like, 'Hey, we get to use that now.' But just to get back in that head space 30 years later – is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun," the writer added.

According to Variety, his remarks sparked speculation on Reddit as internet sleuths shared their theories.

Set after the five-year events of Jurassic World Dominion, the new film will star Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali, and it has a release date of July 2, 2025.

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum