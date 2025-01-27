Katy Perry gives ‘a feast for eyes and ears’ with new announcement

Katy Perry just made an exciting decision.

The 40-year-old pop star revealed that she would be extending her The Lifetimes Tour, adding a few more Summer and Spring shows in North America.

This decision also included the Roar hitmaker including some Canadian shows too, that are scheduled between July 22 and August 5, as well as performances in South America, UK, Australia and Europe.

The 25 news shows will also contribute in promoting the Firework crooner’s 2024 album, 143, and its expanded follow up, titled 1432, which included her 11 original tracks as well as four additional songs namely, OK, I Woke Up, Has A Heart and No Tears For New Year's.

Perry’s return to stage comes after she went into an unplanned hiatus due to the global pandemic and giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Now, that she has announced her upcoming tour, it has already sold out in four continents and speaking to Variety, the artist has revealed that the shows she has planned for her fans are set to be a “feast for both the eyes and the ears.”

“It’s a larger-than-life experience,” Katy Perry further mentioned, adding, “For over 17 years, [my fans and I have] grown up together. They have their own lives, they have kids, they have careers, they’re fulfilling their dreams. So, see them still coming out and responding to this… I didn’t expect it and I can’t wait to give back to them.”