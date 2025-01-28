Prince Harry ‘simple goal' about Archie, Lilibet laid bare

Prince Harry’s next legal battle could greatly impact the lives of his children.



The Duke of Sussex, who is due for the hearing with his battle against the Home Office for ending his tax payer funded security, is worried about the safety of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet if they were to ever come to the UK.

And a pal told HELLO!: "The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."

Earlier, a source revealed that Harry is not on good terms with King Charles due to their arguments about security.

The source told PEOPLE: "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father." However, the publication points out a palace source has explained Harry's security situation is not in the hands of the King.